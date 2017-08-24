The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state plays politics of do-or-die.

The PDP stated this while expressing concern over the increase perpetration of violence within the state by the APC.

The PDP in a statement by its Bayelsa State Chairman, Cleopas Moses, after its emergency Executive Council (EXCO) meeting said, recurring bloodshed in APC had become a threat to grassroots democracy and embarrassment to Bayelsans.

He said, “The fight for supremacy between the two warring factions of the APC, which led to the firing of arms and ammunitions on the streets of Yenagoa, is a clear fact that the APC plays politics of do-or-die. The recorded violence is an embarrassment to Bayelsans and a threat to grassroots democracy.

“The PDP is worried about the cases of violence which resulted in reported cases of deaths and destruction of Bayelsans, all in the disguise of Politics.

“Extreme violence has become a recurring decimal in almost all APC activities in the State vis-a-vis the APC 2015 governorship primaries, APC 2017 non-elective congresses and the attempted inauguration of their acting state chairman on August 18, 2017.

“These same characters have a predominantly evil nature which played itself out during the last Bayelsa State governorship elections where innocent people were killed in Silga, Ekeremor, Brass and other Local Government Areas, in their fight against the matchless candidate of the PDP, Henry Seriake Dickson.”

Moses, therefore, raised the alarm that the spate of political violence among APC members was an omnibus signal of what they could be planning for subsequent elections.

He, therefore, called on the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure that the culprits were found and brought to justice in accordance with the laws of the land.