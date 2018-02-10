The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said the current pioneering strides of Lagos State in virtually all sectors of socio-economic development is traceable to the vision, initiative and continuity of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu brand of leadership.

Speaking to newsmen in his office, Obasa said it was the Midas touch of Tinubu followed by the successive leadership roles of Governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode that have led to the emergence of the most progressive, most rapidly developing state in Nigeria, which Lagos is.

He said: “Asiwaju has always been there for us and he has been a father figure.

“He laid the foundation of new Lagos.

“It was Fashola who came to establish the plan of Asiwaju and here is Ambode solidifying the works of Fashola.”

The Speaker emphasized the need for investment in sincere, progressive and visionary leadership, saying: “When you have the right people in the right place with experience, then you will have quality output as a result.”