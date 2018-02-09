The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has described the ban in night grazing by Fulani herdsmen by Governor Godwin Obaseki as unimplementable and cosmetic.

It said the pronouncement of the ban was begging the issue and showed clearly that Governor Obaseki was unserious to addressing the serious issue of Fulani herdsmen menace.

A press statement signed by State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said Governor Obaseki has effectively turned Edo State into a cattle colony during the day.

Chief Orbih challenged Governor Obaseki to make his position on cattle colony adding that the main issue was not about night time grazing but about land for cattle colonies.

According to the statement, “This government by this pronouncement has inadvertently given licence to the herdsmen to invade farms and feast on their produce as long as its done in the daytime.

“Farms and farmers are now exposed to the menace of the rampaging herdsmen and Governor Obaseki’s policy emboldens them. It is a clear demonstration of the Governor’s insensitivity to the plight of Edo people who are now living in fear and danger.

“Why is Governor Obaseki having difficulty in stating his position on the proposed policy of the creation of cattle colonies in Nigeria?”

Reacting, Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the comments by Chief was frivolous and cautioned him not to trivialise a sensitive subject matter that requires a great deal of expertise to comprehend.

He said, “The ban on night-grazing and armed herdsmen are steps in the right direction in addition to the setting up of two committees that will monitor the activities of herdsmen in all parts of the state.”

“We want to state as we did before that there is no agreement to establish cattle colonies in Edo State. Our decision was based on expert finding after a scientific research on the herdsmen/farmers clashes in the state. The Obaseki administration subjects every issue to critical thinking, wide consultation and research.”