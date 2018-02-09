The Lagos State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Moshood Salvador, on Friday charged members of the party to unite to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the state in 2019.

Salvador gave the charge while inaugurating the party’s Caucus and State Leaders Council at the party secretariat in Lagos.

He said it would be difficult for the party break the jinx of consistent failures at the polls in the state if members work at cross purposes.

The party chairman called on members to cast aside their differences and be more committed to the party for electoral victory in 2019.

“I want all of us to see the best in PDP now and get the best out of the PDP in the next election.

“This is only possible with strong unity. No matter how many times the teeth bite the tongue, they are still together, and that is forgiveness.

“Therefore, I call on you to show more commitment to the party and see its success as paramount, to defeat the APC in 2019,” he said.

Salvador urged members not destroy the party, no matter their grievances.

He urged members to make party discipline their watch word and always display a positive attitude for the party ‘s progress.

The party chairman admonished members to respect the power sharing agreement among the groups in the party and shun the temptation of not going by it.

He said the agreement was brokered by the elders of the party as a away to move PDP forward in the state.

Salvador said his mission as chairman of the PDP in the state was to deliver responsive and responsible leadership to galvanise the party to greatness.

He said the inauguration of the committees was to strengthen and reposition the party for greatness in the state.

Salvador said the party constitution provided for the committees, promising to promote all-inclusiveness in the party for progress.

Speaking at the occasion, a former governorship candidate of the party in the state, Mr Jimi Agbaje, urged party men to stay together to defeat the APC in the state in the election.

He said the APC had failed the people of the state and it was time for the PDP to take over government.

“The APC has failed in the state, making one to ask if anything is working now in Lagos.

“It is time for the PDP to take over government. However if we must win, we must be united.

“If we must win, we must say no to impunity. We must put our acts together and work with unity of purpose; that is the only way,” he said.

Agbaje commended Salvador for bringing everybody together, saying it was a sure step to record victory in 2019.

Another former governorship candidate, Dr Samsideen Dosunmu, also urged members to close ranks and be united.

He urged members to give the Salvador-led executive committee all the support to take the party to greater heights.

“Since the exco is a product of the various interests in the party, it is our responsibility to give them our support for the progress of our party “he said.

A member of the party ‘s Board of Trustees, Mrs Aduke Maina, also preached unity at the occasion.

A former minister, Mr Adeseye Ogunlewe, also urged members to remain one.

Members of National Assembly and State Assembly, including Mr Dipo Olohunwa were also present at the inauguration.

Members of the local government and ward executives across the state were also present.

Some of the people inaugurated include former National Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi, Mr Bayo Williams and former Minister, Mr Segun Aganga.

Others are Maina, Dr Ademola Pearse and Capt. Tunji Shelle .

Some prominent members of the committee were absent but sent words to the gathering.

The committees were charged with providing counsel to the party, as well as help to strengthen it.