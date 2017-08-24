Front-line governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in tomorrow’s Anambra state primary, Chief George Moghalu, has pledged to make every citizen a proud participant in his administration when elected.

Chief Moghalu reiterated the commitment at the Knights of St. Mulumba’s Hall, Inland Town Onitsha yesterday during one of the meet-the-delegates mop-up tours of Wards and Constituencies ahead tomorrow’s governorship primary election of the party in the state.

According to him, “l am in the race to afford me opportunity to serve you better. APC is our collective legacy.

“Because we are in it together, we shall remain together every step of the way…”

Moghalu, who is one of the founding officers of APC and the party’s National Auditor, commended the party executives for being the pillar where the party in the state rested all these years.

He, therefore, assured them that it would be unnatural and an irredeemable injustice for unknown face to come in today and sideline all with their cronies, instead of them.

They were advised to vote wisely for him, to be sure to ride into the Awka Government House together with pride and fulfillment from Nov 18, 2017.

He used the opportunity to thank God for the safety and eventual recovery/return of President Muhammadu Buhari and prayed for continued health for him.

Moghalu urged Anambra electorate to give APC a chance to make a whole difference having lived on empty deceptive promises in the past. But that his party believes in action.

He cautioned those agitating for Biafra to seek dialogue as the Buhari-led Federal Government has listening ears.