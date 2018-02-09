The Senator Representing Kano Central Senatorial District and a former Governor of the State, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has flagged off his bid to run for the 2019 presidential election.

He was in Anambra State On Thursday, where he met with the leadership of his group, the Kwankwasiyya Movement, and the Hausa community in the state.

In his address at the event, the presidential candidate asked for the support of the people to enable him achieve his presidential ambition.

He stated that the first hurdle would be to emerge victorious in the primary election.

He listed unemployment, incessant killings between Herdsmen and farmers and economic meltdown as what prompt his decision to contest.

In his words: “I am in this contest because I want to restore the lost glory of the country. I have come to see the people of the state and thank them for their supporting me.

“The South-East geo-political zone is important in this journey because we cannot do without them, the Senator noted.

According to him, election is not a do-or-die and my successor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is opposing my ambition should have a rethink and join me to better the welfare of Nigerians.

“The only hurdle before us is the primary election. I assure you, if I am able to win the primaries, winning the main election will not be difficult because I know I will win.”

Kwankwaso commended the Hausa community in the state for coming out en-masse to show support for one of their own.

He described the recent killings in the country as unfortunate and called on the Federal Government to show more concern towards the governed.

On his remarked, the state chairman of the Kwankwasiyya movement, John Ndiche, commended Kwankwaso for coming to see them despite his tight schedules.

He gave assurances that the state would support his ambition, praying God to grant him victory.