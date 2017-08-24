The Ogun State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), on Thursday, denied excluding any member or group of members from participating in the recently conducted ward congresses.

Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Sola Lawal, stated this in a statement, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Lawal, the congresses were not only duly held with full compliance with the constitution of APC, the party equally accommodated every group in the party.

It will be recalled that a group led by Ogun Central Senatorial chairman of APC, Hon. Kunle Adesina, had alleged that the congresses were improperly conducted.

Specifically, Adesina alleged that party members who were not in the good books of the state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, were denied participation in the exercise.

But Lawal in the statement, maintained that every bonafide member of the party who was available at the venues of the congresses across the state participated and voted.

The statement reads: “A Five-man Congress Committee headed by Alhaji Bashir Machina was sent to Ogun State by the National Organ of the party as was the case in all the 36 States in the country to conduct the congress. The group did its job and turned in its report to the national secretariat.

- Advertisement -

“Subsequently Congress Appeal Panel also came, spent four days without a single petition filed with it. If any one now suddenly woke up to cry marginalization it would be a mere after thought”.

The Publicity Secretary, however, wondered how some party members claimed not to be aware of the congress saying “mobilization was done through the media nationally and in the state some days before the congress”.

Meanwhile, Lawal debunked that APC in the state has been factionalised noting whatever division ended with the 2015 general elections.

“Nigerians will recall that some months to the 2015 election, a group of some supposedly loyal and founding members of the party, factionalized the party and publicly renounced its membership of the party and went ahead to join the Social Democratic Party and worked vigorously against our party APC in all elections – House of Assembly, House of Reps, Senate, Governorship and the Presidential.

“We hope the same set of people and their co travelers are not desperate to recreate what they did in 2015 as we move towards 2019

“As democrats, the doors of our party in Ogun State remain wide open to all as long as they operate within the ambit of the party’s constitution, rules and regulation,” Lawal submitted.