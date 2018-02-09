Amid fears that the reordering of the election sequence by the National Assembly will affect President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances at the 2019 presidential elections, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has declared that the president will still win by a landslide irrespective of which election comes first.

Recall that National Assembly Conference Committee on Electoral Act (amendment) bill, accepted the reordering of sequences of elections in the country with the presidential election coming last.

The House of Representatives committee had in its amendments to the 2010 Electoral Act included section 25(1) into the Act by reordering the sequence of the elections to start from that of the National Assembly, followed by governorship and state Assembly election before the presidential election as against earlier sequence rolled out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last year which put presidential and National Assembly election first before that of governorship and state Assembly elections.

Speaking to State House correspondents on Friday after observing Jumat prayers at the Presidential Villa, Bello said only lawmakers who rode on the back of the President will be afraid of losing their seats.

He said “I so much appreciate this. I think if you observe critically what happened in the last election where Mr. President was elected along with other members of National Assembly.

“Then we called it Buhari Tsunami, where the good, the bad and the ugly were all put together and elected. Is either going to be in their interest that the Buhari Sunami will return them or everybody will be on his or her own. Let Buhari return and let Nigerians select the good ones out of the bad ones to return to the National Assembly.

“Which ever order it comes this upcoming general elections I can assure you that Mr. President will win landslide and the good ones will return to the National Assembly.

When asked if lawmakers will be the losers of this proposed timetable, he replied “They have the choice to make and they have made their choice that the good will of Mr. President should not rob on the bad ones. Surely, the good ones on their own account will return to the National Assembly at the appropriate time.

He also dismissed insinuations that Nigerians are angry with the administration of President Buhari, pointing out that the category of Nigerians who are angry with the President are looters who benefited from the last administration.

He explained “Yes. I followed it keenly and one of the key statement there was that Nigerians are angry. Yes, is very true that Nigerians are angry but the question is who are this category of Nigerians who are angry?

“The category of Nigerians that are angry are those who used private jets to cart away Nigeria’s money in dollars out of the country to South Africa. I’m sure you are away that our money is still locked down there, such money if you bring it into the economy, a lot of youths that are unemployed will surely be employed.

“And of course those that have looted the country dry and normally go to the church and mosque to pay tithe are no longing doing so, of course we these are the category of people that are angry.

“If you look at it critically, the farmers, those with real jobs are happy because the economy is improving. In no time we have come out of recession, our foreign reserve is increasing, no more bombing in Sambisa, no more bombing in the country, no more bombing in Embab plaza even as close as Abuja, no more bombing in Suleja and all over the country.

“I think those that are benefiting from these crimes and criminality will be angry and they are Nigerians. So it is important to define the category of people who are angry.

“I want to urge Nigerians to continue to appreciate Mr. President, pray for him so that the good work he has started he will complete it, so that Nigeria will be not of the woods,” he stated.