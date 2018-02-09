Senate leader Ahmed Lawan has said the appointment of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile warring factions in the party is long overdue.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Friday after observing Jumat prayers at the Presidential Villa, Lawan said the committee should have been constituted long time ago.

He said “Fantastic! In fact that that committee should have been constituted long time ago because APC is plagued by some internal issues and I believe that these are issues that are surmountable. The Tinubu committee will definitely add value into reconciling the warring sides so to speak.

Time is against us, we have to really kick start these process of reconciliation immediately and I believe that as a family we should be able to come out very much united that we were before.”

He also expressed confidence that the National Security Summit organised by the National Assembly will tackle some of the insecurity bedeviling the nation.

He added “Of course. We should be positive and thinking in a very positive manner that we should be able to solve our problems, if we cannot solve the problems why did we even venture into it?

“I’m an optimistic person and I believe that coming together the executive and the legislature we can solve any problem in Nigeria if we have the support of Nigerians. It is not only those of us in government that are suppose to do everything to solve these kind of challenges but we need the continuous, and relentless support of citizens to ensure that we are able to provide the kind of solutions we need.

Asked if the legislature is in support of State Police as advocated by the Vice President, he said “Well, I’m not a legislature as such because I am only one member of the legislature. But as a committee member of the adhoc committee on security and the review of security infrastructure in Nigeria, I believe that the suggestion by the Vice President that we should go the way of state Police and even consider community policing, is very good suggestion and we are going to take it on board in the National Assembly.”