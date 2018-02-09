Twenty-one political parties and some organisations, on Thursday, vowed to rescue power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State in 2019, noting that they were coming together to pursue a collective front to liberate the state.

The coalition of political parties, which included the Labour Party, Alliance for Democracy (AD), KOWA Party, Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Fresh, National Conscience Party (NCP) and PPN, among others, at a meeting held at the Majerita Hotel and Resort, Ibadan, promised to stop the dominance of the APC and the PDP in the state, noting that the state “needs fresh air” to make progress.

The parties, in a communiqué signed by the chairmen of the AD and the Labour Party, Chief Olusegun Akinropo and Mr Gbenga Olayemi, said they had agreed to “align and rescue power from the oppressive APC in Oyo State.

“We have also agreed to stop the negative dominance of the PDP and the APC and to team up to pursue our dreams in a collective choice of a political party in the 2019 election,” the communiqué read in part.