The Court of Appeal on Thursday confirmed the sack of the representative of Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo.

The senator, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, had gone to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling of the Rivers State Elections Petitions Tribunal, which removed him from office.

However, on Thursday, the Court of Appeal affirmed the sack of the senator by the Tribunal.

T‎he appellate court held that the appeal filed by Sekibo lacked merit as it did not show facts as to why the decision of the lower court should be set aside.

The three-man panel of the Court pf Appeal held that the ousted lawmaker only reproduced his closing remarks at the end of the hearing at the tribunal, but did not challenge the decision reached by the tribunal.

The panel also held that according to the law, where an issue is not challenged, the court has no business considering it.