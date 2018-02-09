The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council has unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for reelection for the second term and also endorse the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong, to contest the 2019 General elections.

The Elders Advisory Council led by their Chairman Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd) while briefing journalists in Jos after their meeting said President Buhari stands out as the first President of Nigeria to openly take the fight against corruption as his Agenda.

“Mr President has fight corruption with all Political will hence the improvement in the economy of the country which only the opposition may not see and appreciate, but the attack on corruption has today attracted commendation all over the world to the effect that the African Union has appointed him the first chairman of fight against corruption in Africa”.

According to them since the era of General Yakubu Gowon no government has gainfully engaged the Youths as the Buhari Government is doing.

They disclose that the Social investment Sector has created more than 6.8million jobs through You-Win, N-Power and the National home-grown school feeding programme amongst others.

“Base on the foregoing, we the elders advisory Council wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest as President come 2019 in spite of the comments made by some eminent citizens calling on him not to re-contest and we assure him of our unflinching support”.

The Elders group which consist of Former Deputy Governors of Plateau State, Ministers, Ambassadors amongst others condemn the recent call by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Buhari not to contest the 2019 elections.

They said, “Obasanjo does not have the right to stop President Buhari from contesting for a second term, the elections is for the 180 million Nigerians to decide, but not one man in this country can come out and decide for the President, after all the Constitution allowed him to contest for second term and he is not seeking for the third term like Obasanjo wanted to do”.

The Elders also endorse Governor Simon Lalong for second term saying he is among the most outstanding Governors in the Country that has performed credibly well.

They described Lalong as a loyal party man who has carried out his assignment of governance successfully for the betterment of the country and the state in particular.

“We in the Elders Advisory Council are calling on Mr President Muhammadu Buhari and our Governor Barrister Simon Lalong to contest for a second term in 2019 in order to complete the good work they have started”.