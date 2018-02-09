Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has announced that elections into the positions of Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and counsellorship in the 23 local government areas of the state will hold on the 12th May, 2018.

This followed the passage of the bill by the state house of assembly to allow the use of electronic machine for voting.

Recall that the election was earlier scheduled to hold in December 2017 but cancelled due to legistlative challenges and non-passage of the bill prior to the announcement of election date then.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the commission, Dr Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, said all is now set and in order to conduct the election.