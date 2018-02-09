A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Prince Saheed Arowosaye, has alleged that Oyo state government had perfected plans to rig the May 12th Local government election in the state.

Arowosaye while advising members of the PDP not to participate in the elections declared that the exercise will be a sham.

He alleged that information available to him revealed that the Oyo state government had perfected plans to rig the exercise in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Arowosaye in a statement obtained on Thursday in Ibadan, further claimed that the state government intends to use the elections which he said its preparations had already been flawed to create the impression that the APC, he described as a failed party that has completely lost popularity in the state remained strong.

While advising members of his party to boycott the election, Arowosaye questioned the motive of the Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led state government to conduct local government elections at the twilight of his administration.

He said “The election was not only to create the false impression that the “dying party” remained strong in the state but to ensure that the loyalists of the administration were declared winners in a bid for the government to engage in “last minute looting since the party has realised that they cannot win the 2019 general elections in the state because of their abysmal performance”.

Arowosaye then cautioned the state government not to waste taxpayers money on what he described as “shambolic exercise”.

The PDP while claiming that the government was not capable of conducting a free, fair and transparent council poll, however urged the leadership of the PDP in the state to boycott the elections since the outcome had allegedly been predetermined.