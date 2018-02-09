The former Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Alhaji Bature Masari, and hundreds of his supporters have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Masari, a nephew to Governor Aminu Masari, served as campaign Director-General of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Musa Nashuni in the 2015 election.

Masari and hundreds of his supporters were received by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, at the Government House Katsina on Thursday.

Speaking while receiving the defectors, Governor Masari said that he would remain a father to people of the state irrespective of their political affiliation or religious differences.

He said the defection of his nephew and his supporters was a victory to APC in the state and urged them to ensure the victory of the party in 2019.

In his remarks, Masari said that they decided to join APC because of the quality leadership being offered by the governor.

He assured that they were ready to build the party and ensure its victory in 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Shittu Shittu, escaped mob attack after the occasion.

Observers said the development might not be unconnected with his remarks at the occasion, in which he expressed doubt about the genuineness of the defectors.

Shitu had said in his remarks that, “I did not know Masari very well; I knew you campaigned against us when we were in the struggle in 2015. I hope you have not come here to deceive us and then go away”.

The Chairman was later rescued by security agents.