The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday says all is set for smooth conduct of the supplementary re-run election of Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

Alhaji Jibrin Zarewa, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State made this known during stakeholders meeting in Katsina.

He said the re-run would be conducted in 15 polling units on Saturday, February 11, 2018 in Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency in Katsina State.

Zarewa said: “INEC has collected all sensitive and non-sensitive election materials from Central Bank of Nigeria and sent to the two council areas of Mashi and Dutsi.

“We have commissioned eight professors from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, to serve as result collation officers.

“We secured the services of 80 National Youth Service Corps members.”

He explained that out of the 80; a total of 54 corps members would be deployed to Mashi, while 26 would go to Dutsi.

He said: “The 54 NYSC members would be camped in Mashi Government Technical College, while the 26 NYSC members would be camped in Government Day Secondary School, Dutsi.

“The camping of corps members is for easy monitoring and for their safety.”

Representative of the Coalition of Civil Liberty Organisations, Ahmed Muhammed, urged INEC to conduct free and fair election.

Mohammed urged politicians not to see the supplementary re-run election as a do-or-die affair.

The bye election was first conducted and APC member, Mansir Ali Mashi, was declared winner.

But the PDP member, Nazifi Ibrahim, petitioned the Election Tribunal and the results of 15 polling units were cancelled, and a re-run was ordered by the Appeal Court in Kaduna.