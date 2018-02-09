Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, has attributed the success recorded so far by the Sixth Assembly to the cooperation given by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oborevwori stated this remark when some former members of the state House of Assembly under the aegis of Forum of Non Sitting Members (NSM) paid him a courtesy call at him office, Asaba.

He assured NSM of the Assembly’s commitment to interface with the group from time to time to further deepened the legislative process.

The Speaker thanked the NSM for laying the foundation on which the Sixth Assembly had been building, adding that their further interaction with members would move the state forward.

Oborevwori said the success recorded and peaceful nature of the state House Assembly was due to Okowa’s cooperation with the legislature.

Hon. Aneke Ifemeni, the leader of NSM, said the group decided to pay a visit to the House to appreciate the Speaker and its members for the peaceful manner they had conducted the affairs of the Assembly and the god example they had given to the state and the nation.