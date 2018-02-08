Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo’s presidential campaign team may have suffered a major setback following the decamping of his Senior Special Adviser, Usman Bello Kumo, who picked the membership card of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Bello Kumo, a one-time member of the House of Representatives picked his APC membership card in his ward in Kembu, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, ending many months of speculations about his political future.

Bello Kumo and his supporters were received by chieftains of the APC in Akko Local Government Area led by its party chairman, Bala Bello. He said Bello Kumo’s switch signals the end of the PDP in Gombe state.

According to him, “We are happy to receive Usman Bello Kumo back to our fold, he was with us but decided to go the other way. Thank God he has realized his mistakes, we are indeed happy to get this big fish along with others, he is an asset and will no doubt add value to our party.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ceremony, Bello Kumo, who served as Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, said he was happy to return to the fold of his age-long political associates after his long sojourn in the PDP.

He said there was no fulfillment in the PDP, adding that Governor Dankwambo does not fulfill his promises. He pointed out that he joined the APC because he had a mission to render service on its platform in the State.

“Today, I and others are not just joining the APC for joining sake, we are joining because we are on a mission. It is not an accident, it is a return to my people and seek a platform on which I can render service to my people because leadership is about service and coordination of talents to achieve results,” he said.

“We have looked everywhere and the only party that offers that platform for service delivery is the APC.

“For me, this is not really a defection; it is a home coming because this is my root and I am happy to return to my people. I thank God for Senator Danjuma Goje, Leader of the Party in the State, for his magnanimity. I am here because he is generous and has a forgiven heart. He has accepted me back despite all the issues between us,” he stressed.