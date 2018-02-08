Over 12,000 police officers and other paramilitary personnel are expected to provide security during Saturday’s local government election in Kano.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed this on Thursday shortly after a closed door meeting with the Divisional Police Officers manning different divisions in Kano.

He said the police will work in conjunction with sister security agencies such as the SSS, Prison Service, Customs, Immigration, NDLEA, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He however exempted Kano State security agencies from the local government election duty.

“No state security agencies such as Hisbah, KAROTA, Vigilante, Boys scout and Man ‘O’ War will be allowed to dress in uniform or be engaged in any activity in uniform on election day,” he said.

The commissioner revealed that restriction of vehicular movement will commence from 6.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on election day.

“No vehicle, motorcycles or tricycles will be allowed to operate within the above time frame. However, eligible voters can go out and cast their votes not on any vehicle.

“Carrying offensive weapons such as arms, ammunition, stones, knives, cutlasses, axes, bows and arrows will not be allowed on the election day,” he warned.

Mr. Yusuf pledged that the security agencies would be impartial, professional, civil but firm to ensure maintenance of highest level of integrity throughout the election period.

Mr. Yusuf had on Wednesday spearheaded the signing of a peace accord among political parties to ensure peace.

Addressing the leadership of political parties, the Commissioner said any person found causing violence would face the wrath of law.

“The security agencies have prepared adequately. We are going to synergise with other security agencies. Anybody who violates extant laws would definitely be prosecuted.

“I want to assure people of Kano State the security agencies in the state are prepared to ensure hitch free local government election. My advice to voters is nobody should instil fears into them. They should go to their respective polling units to cast their votes,” he said.

Mr. Yusuf cautioned radio stations to desist from announcing unofficial election results, noting that only results announced by KANSIEC would be authentic.

The Kano State Chairman of Young Progressive Party, Ibrahim Sadauki, assured that his party would abide by the provision of the electoral guidelines.

The Kano State Secretary of APC, Kamilu Sarina, said the party has cautioned its members against political thuggery.

The leadership of the political parties signed a peace accord on ensuring peaceful election.

However, the PDP being the main opposition party will not participate in the election as they went to court protesting the N250,000 and N150,000 fee for chairmanship and councillorship aspirants.