Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State has promised to appoint 20 members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers as Special Assistants in his administration.

Bindow made the pledge while receiving members of the state chapter of the union who visited him on Thursday in Yola.

The governor also approved two slots each for both Christians and Muslims for pilgrimage.

“This is an all-inclusive government and l solicit collaboration with the union for efficient transport service delivery in the state,’’ the governor said.

Earlier, Alhaji Bello Adamu, the state’s Chairman of the union, called for the inclusion of the union members in the core administration of the state.

Adamu also appealed to the governor to make tents in motor parks to serve as shades for passengers and the union workers.

He said that the harsh temperature in the state posed a big challenge to commuters to patronise available motor parks.

The union leader commended the governor for his tremendous provision of road infrastructure in the state.

According to him, the union is the major beneficiary of the good road network across the state.

Adamu pledged their support to the present administration and promised to support the re-election bid of the governor.