The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has urged members to continue to coexist in unity and harmony in other to prevent internal crisis within the party.

This was the resolution of the party leaders in Akure North and environs at a ‘Unity Meeting’ organised by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, on Wednesday in Akure.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, while speaking at the meeting, said the forum followed the directive of the governor to ensure that all those that defected were welcomed back by leaders in each ward.

“As a sitting commissioner representing Akure North, I have to organise the meeting and to make my people know the achievements of the governor and what he intends to do for the people in the area,” he said.

Also speaking with newsmen after the meeting, a Second Republic senator, Olorunimbe Farukanmi, said the forum was crucial to the development of the party in the local government as elections were approaching.

Farukanmi praised the commissioner for deeming it fit to organise such a meeting to foster unity among members.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, said he was impressed as the forum provided an opportunity to meet many people he had known when he was in the Peoples Democratic Party.

He urged members to continue to support the Akreredolu-led government in other to move the state forward.

The Chairman of the party in the local government, Joshua Eleti, received some defectors from the Alliance for Democracy into the party.

Eleti promised that there would be equal opportunity for everybody, irrespective of the time they joined the party.

Former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Kenneth Olawale, and former AD Chairman in the state, Makinde Oguntona, were among dignitaries at the meeting.

Others were Mrs Omowumi Edet, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Yemisi Aladesaye, former Chairman of the defunct ANPP, and Mrs Funke Adu, Iyaloja of APC in Ondo State.