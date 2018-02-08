Contrary to speculations that the ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest the 2019 presidential election has hit a brick wall in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), investigation has revealed that Atiku may have come under intense pressure from his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as some net-worth individuals and politicians who have asked him to drop the plan.

Atiku was advised to work with Obasanjo on the project of producing a far younger element as president of the country in 2019.

It was gathered that the intense lobby resulted in certain underground meetings by Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, with governors of the North-East and politicians from the geopolitical zone in the remote Yankari Games Reserve in Bauchi, recently.

Dankwambo is believed to be enjoying the former president’s support.

As gathered, some governors, senators, and House of Representatives members principally from the North-East recently touted to have teamed up with the former president in the newly formed Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) had begun strategic meetings with the Gombe State governor where he had laid bare his ambition to vie for the PDP presidential ticket.

The former vice president hasn’t particularly hidden his interest in contesting for presidency in 2019 under the same party either, after returning to the PDP fold late last year.

But top players from the North-East angling for change from the current regime said most voters may not be deeply committed to Atiku.

This has become more likely with Obasanjo’s initiative.

Lately, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), also a former military president, has said that there was a need for a paradigm shift to allow younger politicians with proven capacity in governance.

“Through traditional rulers and some political leaders of thoughts in the North-East, we have made representations to Atiku to shelve his ambition and consider working for a far younger politician with a record of good governance,” explained one of the participants at the strategic retreats at Yankari.

It was further gathered that Atiku hasn’t made a formal or informal attempt at consulting with Obasanjo on his ambition for fear of a repeat of a previous experience in which the former president used Atiku’s visit to him in Ota, Ogun State, to lampoon him later in Yola, in the days of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

According to Alhaji Mohammed Toski, an Atiku associate, the former president is wary of a repeat of such embarrassment.

Another insider in Atiku’s camp, however, stated that Obasanjo, through Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor, Osun State, a mutual friend of both men, had told Atiku that Obasanjo was willing to help his former deputy into roles as a global statesman.

Obasanjo is believed to wield enormous influence among global policymakers.

“There are big roles that Atiku can play at the global stage in furtherance of democracy and opposition politics.

“Baba maybe amenable to inducting Atiku into these roles,” explained the source privy to the lobby.

It is, however, not clear if Atiku is prepared to accept the offer, considering what some insiders have described as the immense goodwill he enjoys from politicians across the country.

Other details from Atiku’s camp suggest that the former vice president may not readily succumb to this offer or back down on the PDP presidential ticket.

According to another source from Atiku’s camp, the former VP believes that Dankwambo may quickly fizzle out when the searchlight is turned on him and his stewardship during the presidential race.

“Yes, there is a proven record of performance on the part of the Gombe State governor.

“But the truth is that he micro-manages information flow from his state to the outside world. That would not be easy at the national level.

“Secondly, what do you know about Dankwambo’s personal life?

“Have you bothered to ask about the rampant talks about his love for gambling in big casinos outside the country?

“His perceived closeness to Obasanjo may even not help him,” explained the source from Atiku’s camp.