The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated caretaker committees in Borno, Kebbi and Ogun states.

This follows the dissolution of their respective chapters at the recently concluded special, non-elective national convention.

Chairman of National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, while inaugurating the committees at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said the task before them was not only to reconcile aggrieved members of the party but also to make the PDP an attractive platform for Nigerians.

He added that reconciliation was a permanent feature in the life of the party, noting, however, that PDP won’t force those not ready to embrace the olive branch to return into the party’s fold.

He said: “We will remain accommodating to both PDP and non-PDP members and as you are inaugurated today, be aware that reconciliation has not ended.

‘’Go back to your states and constitute ward and local government committees in conjunction with other stakeholders of the party.”

“Like I said before, we are ready to receive as many people as possible. The door is open but we cannot force anybody who is not ready to join us to move the party forward,” Makarfi warned.

Administering the oaths of office and allegiance on members of the committees, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi (SAN) tasked them to stop fighting themselves saying a united PDP was capable of doing so much more.

Agabi, who recounted how as a relatively unknown attorney the PDP-led government of Olusegun Obasanjo gave him the big break with his appointment as Attorney General, reminded members of the committees not to forget that the more they fought, the more it would be difficult for the PDP to win its contest against other political parties.