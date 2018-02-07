As the gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States draw nearer, the Accord Party in the southwest has said that its candidates would emerge winners of the two polls.

Dokun Babarinde, the National Vice Chairman of Accord Party in Southwest, made the declaration on Wednesday in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria after its zonal meeting in Ibadan.

Babarinde said the performance of Accord Party in the elections would shock the two major parties: People’s Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress.

He said: “Accord Party is winning followership every day because people have identified the party as the alternative to APC and PDP.

“The might of the PDP and APC had been tested in both Ekiti and Osun States but failed the electorate, so there is no doubt that the voters will reject them and opt for a party that is ready to savage them.

“Accord Party is the only alternative that is set to liberate the people from the shackles of the two major parties.

”We are strategising to ensure that the party presents sellable candidates as our flag bearers in the elections.

“Also, manifesto of Accord Party in the two states will be people-friendly, devoid of deceit and failed promises.”

One of the party’s governorship aspirants in Ekiti, Akogun Banji Ojo, spoke in the same vein.

He said Accord Party in Ekiti had all it would take to win the forthcoming governorship poll.

Ojo said no party in Ekiti had the political weight and charisma to liberate the state from its underdevelopment, except Accord Party.

He said Accord Party would maximise the opportunity of the lingering internal crisis rocking the two major political parties in the state, to contest and win the election.

Meanwhile, Dr Israel Adeniyi, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Accord Party, has charged members of the party to continue working for the progress of the party.

Adeniyi gave the charge at the venue of the same meeting in Ibadan, on Wednesday.

He said the commitment of every member is vital to the progress of the party at the unit, ward, state and federal levels.

Adeniyi expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections, urging members not to relent in wooing new members into its fold.

He also cautioned leaders of the party in all the states of the zone to maintain internal democracy and be fair to all members.

NAN reports that executives of the party from Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti and Osun attended the meeting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, months back, announced July 14 and September 22 as dates for Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections respectively.