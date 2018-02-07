Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South geo-political zone, Wednesday, met in Abuja and announced the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office come 2019.

The meeting culminating in the adoption of Buhari was held at the Abuja private residence of immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

The who-is-who in South-South APC were present at the meeting with the exception of APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun.

National Vice Chairman of the APC in the South-South, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, read the communiqué of the meeting during which he explained that the President’s unanimous endorsement was occasioned by successes recorded in the areas of anti-corruption, security as well as achievements in the agricultural and economic sectors, which saw the country out of recession.

The APC Caucus also lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo as well as former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, for have the audacity to write open letters to Buhari, asking him not to seek another term in 2019.

According to them, the former leaders erred, because they should have sought private audience with President Buhari in private and express their minds to him, even as they noted that the former leaders have no legal right to ask Buhari not to run for the 2019 elections.

“Caucus acknowledged the changes in the Nigerian political economy and commended the excellent performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration and enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the administration in every way possible.

“Recognising the very successful war against corruption, the effective degradation of Boko Haram, the very laudable agricultural and economic policies that have seen us out of recession, the continuing high regard for his person and leadership around the world that have promoted a bright new image for Nigeria, the credibility he continues to enjoy among the vast majority of Nigerians and among APC members, and the need for continuity in policy and programs, the Caucus of the APC South-South Zone, unanimously adopted and endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to run for a second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the communiqué read.

“Caucus noted with regret, the current tendency of some political leaders to write letters rather than follow existing open lines of communication and dialogue.

“lt noted that such methods of political engagement can only breed disaffection and mediate the on-going effort at repositioning our economy for growth and development.

“It therefore called on political leaders to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari to contain all forms of violence, strengthen the foundation of our polity, expand and grow the economy and continue to promote sustainable growth, peace and people-centered development.

“On the herdsmen issue, Caucus strongly condemns in strong terms the killings of Nigerians and sincerely and deeply sympathises with the states, communities and families that have been affected, expressed full confidence in the Presidential Committee headed by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and enjoined leaders and governments at all levels to work with the Committee to find lasting and sustainable solutions to the problem.”

The communiqué was signed by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki; his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State, Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu; his counterpart in Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani and Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire.

Others are: Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang; Deputy Majority Whip, Francis Alimikhena; Chairman Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Magnus Abe, as well as elder statesmen Don Etiebet and Frank Kokori.

Other party leaders at the meeting include: Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, John Enoh; Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Victor Ndoma-Egba, among others.