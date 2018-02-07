The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is practising “nuclear nepotism”.

Secondus alleged that for one to be given an appointment at federal level, the person must be a native of Daura, the president’s hometown in Katsina state.

He said the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 32 months in power is not what Nigerians bargained.

Secondus said the APC has left the presidential villa spiritually but would move out physically in 2019.

He also said Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode, adding that only the PDP could save it.

Secondus spoke when he led members of the PDP national working committee (NWC) to the party’s caucus at national assembly “to rub minds and see how we can save this country.”

“I have come with members of the NWC of our party to thank you for the mandate you gave us at the successful National Convention last year and to charge you to redouble your efforts for the eventual humiliation of APC in 2019,” Ike Abonyi, Secondus’ spokesman, quoted the PDP chairman as saying.

“People are being killed on daily basis, nuclear nepotism is in vogue, you have to come from Daura to be appointed into a federal position.

“Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode, only the PDP can save it.

“This is the time for all to stand up to save this country and all eyes are on PDP to lead the way, I am ready and determined even to be arrested for us to regain our liberty in this land.

“What we have ruling Nigeria today at the villa is a broken party and a broken government, spiritually APC has already left the villa, what we must fine tune is the physical accomplishment.”