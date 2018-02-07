A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo state, Prince Adeyemi Saheed Arowosaye, has faulted plans by the Oyo state government to hold local government elections in the state in May, and advised the PDP not to participate in the elections

Arowosaye in a statement issued in Abuja, said the election will be a sham, alleging that information available to him revealed that the Oyo state government had perfected plans to rig the exercise in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

The statement further claimed that the state government was intending to use the elections which he said its preparations had already been flawed to create the impression that the APC he described as a failed party that has completely lost popularity in the state remained strong.

The PDP Chieftain who advised the opposition party (PDP) in the state to boycott the election, questioned the motive of the Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led state government to conduct local government elections at the twilight of the administration.

He claimed that the election was not only to create the false impression that the “dying party” remained strong in the state but to ensure that the loyalists of the administration were declared winners in a bid for the government to engage in “last minute looting since the party has realised that they cannot win the 2019 general elections in the state because of their abysmal performance”.

He advised the government not to waste taxpayers money on what he described as “shambolic exercise” claiming that the government was not capable of conducting a free,fair and transparent council polls.

The statement further urged the leadership of the PDP in the state to boycott the elections since the outcome had allegedly been predetermined and focus on winning the 2019 general elections which according to him, the momentum was on the side of the party in the state.