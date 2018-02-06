The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the police and other security agencies not to allow themselves to be used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as instruments of persecution.

The party said the reported moves to arrest Mr. Kassim Afegbua, the media adviser to the former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida over his statement on Sunday for Nigerians not to vote for President Muhammodu Buhari in 2019, was part of the orchestrated plan to m‎uzzle people’s constitutionally guaranteed free speech and right to opinion.

PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said recent distasteful events including unwarranted harassment of perceived opponents of the APC, supposed and actual presidential hopefuls as well as opposition members, show that the ruling party is now jittery, having realized that its chances of winning the 2019 general election is slim.

The party described the trend as a dangerous threat to the nation’s democracy and symptomatic of a failed party that is prepared to turn against the citizens in a desperate bid to hang on to power against the will of the people.

“We now have a terrifying situation where people are harassed for daring to aspire for certain elective offices or even express opinion regarding governance in the country.

“Nigerians and the international community have seen that almost all those who have openly expressed, or perceived to be nursing ambition for certain offices, including the presidency, are now facing one trumped-up charge or the other, ostensibly meant to cow and discredit them.

“The point is that the APC has refused to wake up to the reality of the fact that Nigerians have already reached a consensus rejecting them and that no amount of threats, intimidation and persecution with state apparatus of power can subjugate or make them change that determined resolve to vote out APC and its candidates come 2019.

“We therefore call on all well-meaning Nigerians to caution the APC.The fact that the APC is leaving office in 2019 has become inevitable and no one should be part of their desperation to completely ruin our nation before their exit,” PDP added.