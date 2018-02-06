The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party for accepting the role assigned to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team as a measure towards improving cohesion within the party.

Speaking, Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, who described the move as a welcome development said such a tasks requires a great deal of political skills and experience and they believe Tinubu possesses the requisite skills needed to carry out the task effectively.

The party also commended President Buhari for giving priority to the well-being and unity of the party and for finding Tinubu worthy of the role.

“Any efforts to reconcile and put the party together is a welcome development because there is a lot of work to be done. It requires someone with experience and political skills to do well in that aspect”.

“So, it is a welcome development and we want to commend Mr President for giving that a priority and for finding Asiwaju Tinubu worthy of that assignment”.

“We also commend Asiwaju Tinubu for agreeing to accept the role for the betterment of our great party. We believe our party will come out stronger and united after the reconciliation process,” he said.