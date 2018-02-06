An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ekiti State, Bayo Orire, on Monday, said the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) recently formed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is full of old politicians, who had contributed to Nigeria’s downfall.

However, Orire pointed out that 90 percent of what Obasanjo raised in his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari were true, advising that the APC must improve on those areas that would be of benefit to the nation, rather than resorting to criticism.

On the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election, Orire told those relying on money to win the APC governorship ticket to perish the thought, saying the delegates would be ready to reject them and vote for a sellable candidate.

Orire, a governorship aspirant and medical practitioner, said what the electorate were craving after the July 14 poll was a home-grown politician , who could fraternise with the grassroots and not those who have not contributed to the socio-economic development of the state .

Orire, who spoke at a programme tagged: ‘My Agenda’ organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ekiti chapter said, “Former President Obasanjo is a nationalist. He loves this country and nobody can take that from him.

“He could as well settle privately those things he raised publicly with President Buhari. But our party leaders must study the issues raised and use them to the benefit of the nation.

“However, his proposed coalition may end up becoming a fluke, because most of the politicians there were those that had sucked Nigeria beyond normal. They have participated in the ruin and let him get a new set of people for the bidding if he actually means business.”

Commenting on the APC primary coming in the state, Orire said those banking on money to buy the delegates would be disappointed.

He continued, “People have sold their future in the past and they have realised that. The kind of leadership people now wanted is that of a home grown governor, who can understand the people and not a packaged leader that will end up disappointing the masses”, he said.

On his agenda for the people, Orire said he would strengthen the state via economic rebirth, civil reengineering and rebranding of the culture and integrity of an average Ekiti people.

“I will give Ekiti 100 million stands of cocoa, 50 million of palm trees , apart from improving animal husbandry and fishery within four years.

“I will revive the moribund industries like Road Maintenance Company in Igbemo Ekiti and Ire Burnt Brick through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to increase production and generate money .

“Our projection is to give Ekiti 100 Small, medium and large scale enterprises in four years. We are going to work with the Nigeria Industrial Bank for loans to actualise this.

“Our government will be fully involved in housing. We will give all the 133 towns in Ekiti masterplans, so that we can add aesthetic values to our environment to attract investors.

“We will key into the federal mortgage system to give Ekiti affordable houses and our health will be funded through contributory health scheme where money will be coming from a pool, so the rich and the poor can have the same access to healthcare system”.