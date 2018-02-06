The KOWA Party said on Monday it would organise a supplementary state congress, to achieve it’s 30 percent affirmative action in appointive positions for women in the party.

The National Secretary of KOWA, Mr Mark Adebayo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that affirmative action was imperative and strong in the party and that it would not be compromised.

“The reason we need to plan a supplementary state congress is that it is very disappointing that during our Saturday congress, no single lady came out or even showed interest to contest for the only position meant for women.

“Article 11 of our constitution states that 30 percent minimum of members of national, state, local government, ward executive, including the board of trustees, shall be women.

“This is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society.

“We will give a new date so that we can come and organise a supplementary state congress to see that we meet up with the 30 percent requirement of the law.

“We cannot have an all men executive in Lagos, a state which is regarded and seen as a micro-Nigeria. It will not tell well of us.’’

According to Adebayo, this is part of the female apathy toward politics.

He said that factors such as a lack of proper communication could be a hindrance to women showing interest in elective positions.

The party scribe urged women to come out more to contest elective positions in the country and to do away with the needles sentiments they held on to.

“To succeed, women must do away with unnecessary rivalry, gossip, disagreements of all dimensions and be committed as a military ready for a revolution.

“Women have all it takes to challenge men to a political fight as well as the numerical strength and are equally educated as the men.

“In 2015 the only woman presidential contestant was from KOWA Party, which was the first in the political history of Nigeria.

“So the time for women to dominate the political landscape is now,’’ Adebayo said.