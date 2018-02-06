Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari will be re-elected in 2019.

“Nigerians have continued to show their solidarity with the President. He will easily win again in 2019″, he stated in a statement released by his spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo.

Bello added that the re-election of President Buhari in 2019 is in “the best interest of Nigerians”.

“We were here during the previous administration, and we saw what our country went through”, the statement read.

“Revelations in courts and from anti-graft agencies have shown us how bad the country was exposed to economic woes.

“President Muhammadu Buhari came and has continued to do his best to sanitise the country and relaunch it on the map of international reckoning.

“It takes more time to rebuild than to destroy. For our President to have achieved this much is magical and laudable.

“In the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, President Buhari should continue to lead our country beyond 2019”.