Dipo Anisulowo, the chief of staff to Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has resigned with immediate effect.

NAN reports that Anisulowo made his resignation known in a letter addressed to Fayose.

He said governor Fayose’s alleged mission to destroy the PDP was the reason for his resignation,” Anisulowo said in the letter.

“I am at dismay on the political arrangement by Mr governor aiming to divide Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ekiti state,” he said.

“Same Fayose told all stakeholders in Abuja just before the 2014 elections that he will leave with his deputy in 2018.

“This sudden change of goal post in the middle of the game is not integrity.”

The Ekiti state governor is yet to react to his chief of staff’s resignation.