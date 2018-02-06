Former governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has said he will contest the presidency in 2019 if he is supported by the people to do so.

Jang, in an interview with journalists on Sunday in his house at Du, Jos South Local Government Area, said he offered quality service to the people as a military governor and an elected governor, hence if the people find him worthy of the presidency, he will not shy away from the responsibility.

Speaking on his input to solve the lingering security issues in Plateau State, the Senator stated that the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong, has not asked his opinion despite extending hands of friendship to him and as such he (Jang) will not force himself on Lalong.

According to Jang, “I am in politics to serve my people. I have done it while in the military and in the political arena. If Nigerians really feel I am worthy of their confidence and they believe I can do it, and I pray and I hear from my Maker that this is also His purpose for my life, who am I to say no?”

Continuing, he said: “Since I left office, Lalong has never contacted me. Let me say it today that at the time Lalong was declared winner of the election, I wrote him a letter as the then governor, inviting him to the Government House for me to brief him in preparation to handing over.

“I signed that letter personally. But he did not even respond. At least, I am older than Lalong and I am his immediate predecessor.

“I even expected that Lalong, out of respect for my age, would even come to this house to greet me. But he has never thought of that. Will I carry myself and throw at Lalong?

“I know people, who have spoken to him, and I am ready to even help him and guide him on the way I developed Plateau. But it is a sick man that needs a doctor, so if he thinks he is well, he doesn’t need a doctor— fair enough.”