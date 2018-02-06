Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has warned that democratic practice in Nigeria could still be threatened again.

He, therefore, called for more concerted and cautious efforts on the part of lawmakers, especially from the National Assembly, to guard against such intervention and consequent break up in democratic practice.

Dogara gave the warning when he received a parliamentary delegation from National Assembly of the Republic of Niger, led by Sanousi Mousa Mareini.

He recalled that military interventions had prior to now, defined Africa’s political landscape.

According to him, Nigeria and Niger have had their share until the return of democracy in 1999.

To this end, the speaker counselled lawmakers in Africa to protect democracy by ensuring that the will and aspirations of citizens were prioritised in the discharge of their duties, saying it would be dangerous to take the practice of democracy for granted.

He said: “Unfortunately, we have had military intervention in governance in both Niger and Nigeria. It was only in 1999 that democracy was restored in both countries.

“That, therefore, means that we cannot take this practice of democracy as if it is automatic or as if it cannot be threatened. If it was threatened in the past, it means that it can also be threatened today.

“It is now left for us, as members of parliament, to use our very vantage positions as lawmakers to make sure that we are investing in the development and to ensure prosperity for the people.”

“It therefore means that for democracy to be sustained, it must work for the people and not for us.”

Dogara urged them to ensure that they were active in their government, serving as checks through their legislative oversight, of the activities of the executive to ensure that it delivers on the promises of democracy which is freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

He added that when a parliament isn’t functional, the benefits of democracy cannot be enjoyed by the people.

He cited a case with the states in Nigeria, “where democracy is weak because the parliaments are a bit weak.”

To correct this situation, the speaker said that Nigerian National Assembly found it expedient to enact a law to grant autonomy to state legislatures and empower them more to properly conduct oversight over the executive.

“Where the legislature is not independent or have the tools to work, tendencies are that it will have a crippling effect on its functions,” he added, while also calling for institutions that will enhance capacity of lawmakers and support staff such as the National Institute of Legislative Studies in Nigeria,” the speaker said.