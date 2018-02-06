The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has mandated lawmakers elected on its platform to commence the process of putting together a bill that will ensure the actualisation of the restructuring of the country.

The mandate was part of the decisions taken at the special meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and the Governors’ Forum held in Asaba, Delta State.

The party has also stated that the news circulating about the alleged adoption of the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, as the preferred candidate of the party for the 2019 presidency is not true.

The party said the news published by an online medium is not true, adding that its doors are wide open for anyone who wishes to contest for the party ticket.

The party in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, claimed ownership of the restructuring demands and lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for seeking political gains out of what it doesn’t believe in.

The party said specifically that it has taken its support for restructuring of the country to another level by asking lawmakers elected on its platform to ensure that bills are sponsored to achieve the desired goals.

“The Peoples Democratic Party has been the author of restructuring and this was further expressed in the report of the 2014 National Conference.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) as a later day convert of restructuring is merely paying lip service to a matter of national importance.

“However, we have mandated our members in the National Assembly to immediately commence the process of initiating a bill to address issues bordering on restructuring”, the party said.

The party also faulted the anti-corruption project of the APC government which it said was a mere witch-hunt tool.

The party, therefore, urged the president to set good examples by doing the right thing as it relates to real fight against any form of corruption in the country.

“We urge Mr. President to henceforth direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to adhere to the rule of law by obeying court judgments and orders such as the one involving the Ekiti State government against EFCC and restrain itself from further political intimidation and harassment of known or perceived political opponents. We commend the judiciary for their commitment to the enthronement of constitutional democracy in the face of intimidation and harassment.

“We condemn in strong terms the massive corruption going on in the management of fuel subsidy regime, which the Federal Government had declared non-existent while billions of naira are deducted monthly at Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings.

“The PDP states and local governments are vehemently opposed to the unilateral withdrawal of USD1 billion from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government under any guise. We want to state unequivocally that neither the Governors’ Forum nor the Federal Executive Council has the power of appropriation of Federation Accounts, as such powers reside with the National and State Assemblies”, the party said.

Expressing its opinion about the unabating bloodletting being perpetrated by alleged Fulani herdsmen, the party said the president should wake up to his responsibilities and stop the needless killings of Nigerians.

“We strongly condemn the unabated killings across the country. We call on Mr. President to come out clean on the herdsmen killings and address the nation on how to end the carnage.

“The president must take responsibility on the protection of lives and property of Nigerians, which is the most important of his responsibilities.

“We believe that the Federal Government’s decision to set up a committee to address the issues of herdsmen killings is a pretentious approach to a matter that requires firm action and leadership by the president in line with his oath of office to protect all Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribe and political affiliation”, the statement said further.

Clearing the air on the alleged adoption of a particular candidate for the 2019 elections, the party said a warning has been issued that none of its established organs is allowed to align with any particular presidential aspirant ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The opposition party in giving out the order, insisted that any news of adoption of any candidate for the 2019 presidential contest by the party leaders should be discarded as tissues of lies.

There was palpable tension within the party when news broke that the party leadership has adopted former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, as the party’s presidential candidate for 2019, shutting the door against the ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Though, he hasn’t made a personal declaration, former Kaduna State governor, who is also the immediate past Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, is also said to be eyeing the ticket which the online medium said emphatically has been handed over to Lamido.

The controversial adoption was said to have been done at the meeting between the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) under the Chairmanship of Prince Uche Secondus and the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

But the party in a clarification by its publicity secretary said that the decision of the party leaders was that every member of the party who is interested in seeking the party ticket to contest the 2019 elections will be allowed to test his or her popularity among the party members who will democratically elect the party’s representative for the 2019 presidential contest.

A member of the party’s leadership structure who was at the Asaba meeting told this newspaper in confidence that the news as published was all lies as nothing was discussed either formally or informally about the identity of anyone as the party’s candidate for the 2019 elections.

The party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, when called by this newspaper for clarification, reiterated that the party leaders are shocked by the news which was “tailored towards causing disaffection in the PDP which is rebranding and putting its house in order in preparation to taking over governance from the APC in 2019”.

According to Ologbondiyan, the PDP is set to give Nigerians a new deal that will change the political landscape for the benefit of the citizenry “who have been pushed to the wall by the inefficient and ineffective leadership of the ruling APC government”.

Meanwhile, Nigerians will get a new constitution as well as an amended Electoral Act which will, among other things, reverse the order of general elections in the country soon.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu made the disclosure on Monday when he played host to a delegation of the British High Commission in Nigeria led by the High Commissioner, Paul Arkwright.

The details of the discussion at the visit were made known through a press statement signed by Uche Anichukwu, Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate.

According to the statement, the Deputy Senate President assured his visitors that works are in progress on both documents, and that Nigerians and the rest of the world will see the results in a matter of weeks.

Ekweremadu, who expressed gratitude to the British government for always showing interest in state of the Nigerian union and her democracy, said that concluding the amendments to the Electoral Act and constitution amendment was top on the priority list of the 8th National Assembly to ensure better governance and smooth elections in 2019.

“The 2019 election is very important to Nigeria. The amendments to the Electoral Act and the constitution all form part of the ongoing electoral reform to continue to improve on the quality of our elections.

“In the previous amendment, a timeframe was set for the determination of election petitions. Now we are working on setting a timeframe for pre-election matters. In the previous amendments, we also created a window for direct and indirect primary by political parties. In the current amendment, we want to make more elaborate provisions regarding direct party primaries for political parties that may wish to adopt it to ensure greater fairness, transparency, and internal democracy in choosing their flag bearers.

“We are also working to lift the restrictions on the use of electronic voting by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). That way, it will be up to the election management body to determine if it is sufficiently prepared to deploy electronic voting or when to adopt electronic voting”, he said.

According to the statement, Ekweremadu was also of the view that the rearrangement of the order of election as passed by the House of Representatives, if adopted by the Conference Committee of both Houses, would help the electorate to judge each candidate on his or her own merit at each level of election.

“The bottom line is that the Conference Committees on both the Electoral Act and Constitution Amendment are meeting separately this week to conclude work on the entire amendments to ensure a smoother and more credible electoral processes as well as promote good governance of the country”, he added.

Earlier, the British High Commissioner, Arkwright, said they had come to see the Deputy President of the Senate on political developments, especially as it concerned the prospects for the Peoples Democratic Party and legislative activities of the National Assembly.

“The legislative programme, which you have in the Senate and the National Assembly, the changes to the electoral laws are also important to us”, Arkwright concluded.