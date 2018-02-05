Ahead of Nigeria’s forthcoming general elections, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has warned power-thirsty politicians to beware of those who dubiously predict victory for them at the polls in order to make money.

The Governor noted that the desperation of some politicians to realise their ambitions now compel them to consult people who criminally parade themselves as prophets but who are nothing but false prophets in sheep’s clothing.

Okorocha stated this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri to unfold programmes slated for the state’s 42nd anniversary celebration.

He urged the electorate to shun politicians of dubious character and who are into unholy alliance with the devil, warning that the state would be doomed if such people who are greedy, selfish and arrogant and are into kidnapping, vengeance, 419 deals and vengeful behaviour find themselves at the pinnacle of power.

“You should elect a governor who can control power and not one who is controlled by power as well as one who has a penchant for work,” he said.

According to him, a high powered committee to be headed by the Speaker of State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim, had been set up to handle the event which would among other things, feature an Imo Merit Award on the 28th of this month.

The Award, he said would be bestowed on 42 indigenes and non-indigenes of the state who had in one way or the other distinguished themselves in their service to humanity, just as the statutes of the Late Biafran warlord – Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region – Dr. M. I. Okpara and Chief Sam Mbakwe of blessed memory would be erected on the occasion.

While Imo Day of Thanksgiving would be used to honour the less privileged, the Governor added that a council of the state would be put in place to provide quarterly meetings for former governors of the state, former chief Judges and former speakers of the state House of Assembly.

The Governor, while unfolding some of the major giant strides of his administration said that his new policy for market development would lead to the demolition of more markets across the state, adding that work would soon commence at the University of Engineering and Agriculture in Onuimo and Mbaise respectively.

“The National High School Arondizuogu will now become College of Education, while the Ahiara Technical will become a Polytechnic and contract for the College of Education Ihitte/Uboma and Ehime Polytechnic had been awarded,” Governor Okorocha explained.

Furthermore, the Governor said that the State Ministry of Agriculture would be moved to Ngor Okpala while those of Tourism and Niger Delta would be taken to Oguta and Ohaji Egbema council areas respectively.