The Peoples Democratic Party has said that none of its established organs is allowed to align with any presidential aspirant for the 2019 elections.

The party stated this in a communique it released at the end of its National Working Committee and Governors’ Forum meeting in Asaba, on Monday.

In the communiqué jointly signed and read by National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and Chairman, PDP Governor’s Forum, Ayo Fayose, the party said the meeting was to evaluate the state of the nation.

It commended members of the party for their commitment and stated that: “our repositioned party is prepared for the 2019 elections”.

It added: “We will ensure that all Nigerians aspiring to elective offices are free to contest on the platform of the PDP.

“We want to assure that no established organ of the party is allowed to align with any presidential aspirant.”

It said that local governments and states controlled by PDP were opposed to the unilateral withdrawal of one billion dollars from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government under any guise.

The party condemned the killings by herdsmen and charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take responsibility for the protection of lives and property of Nigerians, saying it was the most important of his responsibilities.

It said: “We strongly condemn the unabated killings across the country and we call on the president to come out clean on the herdsmen killings and address the nation on how to end the carnage.

“The PDP has been the author of restructuring and this was further expressed in the report of the 2014 National Conference.

“We have mandated our members in the National Assembly to immediately commence the process of initiating a bill to address issues bothering on restructuring.

“We urged the president to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to adhere to the rule of law by obeying court judgement and orders.

“We commend the judiciary for its commitment to the enthronement of constitutional democracy.”

It further said that the party condemned the massive corruption going on in the management of fuel subsidy in the oil industry.