The people of Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and their representative at the House of Representatives, Hon. Dr. Tony Nwoye, for the commencement of the Otuocha-Anam-Kogi federal road project.

Work commenced on the road project which said to have been award in 2009 recently following the release of N800 million in the 2017 budget for it.

The road, which passes through Otuocha-Anam-Nzam-Inoma towards Kogi State, is, according to the people of the area, the most important thing to them, as it would assist them move out the produce for sale as they are predominantly farmers.

Expressing their joy, at the weekend, when Hon. Nwoye visited them to inspect the state of work, the people described him as ‘God-sent’ to them to wipe their tears, urging him to also take their gratitude to President Buhari and the National Assembly for remembering them.

Speaking, traditional ruler of Ukwala, Igwe Joseph Ajodu, recalled how the royal fathers in the area sent a delegation to the Senator representing Anambra North, Princess Stella Oduah and Honourable Nwoye when the road project was not captured in 2016 budget, complaining about non inclusion of the road in the budget and urged them to do something about it.

The monarch also noted that while the Senate kept mum over their letter, Nwoye promised that the road would be accommodated in the supplementary budget, which he fulfilled and also facilitated the inclusion of the road in 2018 budget.

The President, Anam People’s Forum, Chief Sylvester Okeke, in his remarks said, “We are not surprised at the achievements and projects you (Nwoye) are attracting to our area. But we hope the road will not be abandoned. This is the only road we have requested government to complete for us.”

Addressing the people earlier, Hon. Nwoye said he decided to make the road his priority because the people of the area were suffering so much as they often found it difficult to transport their produce to the cities at the end of every farming season due to bad roads.

He said, “This is not a political matter. It is something that is very dear to me because I remember the support the people of Anambra West gave me when I contested election. I have been meeting stakeholders to find a solution to the road as I am determined to ensure its completion and I am very happy that the contractors have moved to site.

“We inspected this road on December 7, 2017 with officials of the Federal Ministry of Works because I am very much worried about the condition of this road. The people of this local government are the most marginalized in the state and I believe that opening up this road will help to boost the economy of the people of the area.

“N800 million was approved in the 2017 budget and N1 billion in the 2018 budget for the road, adding that by God’s grace, more money would be injected into the project once the N1.8 billion is exhausted. The assurance we have got is that funds will continue to be released on regular basis until the work is completed. Part of the reason I am determined to see this project through is that the people gave me maximum support even when one of their sons contested election with me.

“My happiness is that people of this area will be providing the materials needed by the contractors and this will help the affected families one way or the other,” Nwoye said.