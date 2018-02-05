A member of the Board of Trustee (B.o.T) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, says Nigerians will vote President Muhammadu Buhari out of office should he ignore the advice of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, for him not to run for re-election in 2019.

Jang stated this in an interview with journalists in Jos, stating that Obasanjo and Babangida are among prominent Nigerians who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of the President’s administration.

He insisted that most Nigerians will speak their minds through the ballot if Buhari decided to ignore the counsel of the eminent citizens and political kingmakers.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retired) are Nigerians and have the right to say what they have in mind,” he said. Continuing that though “The President… was elected… the people who… might have voted for him in 2015 are telling him not to re-contest again in 2019.

“They have the right to express their own views; it is up to the President to decide whether to re-contest or not, but Nigerian voters will then decides whether they… want him or not.”

Jang said that Nigerians were disenchanted with the performance of the APC government in both national and states levels, stressing that the government had failed to put in place infrastructures to uplift the living condition of citizens.

“When former President Goodluck Jonathan was doing well in office, nobody acknowledged [his performance]; they are pursuing us (PDP) all over the place. This government has not performed, everybody knows that.”

Jang insisted that Nigeria must be restructured urgently to address the public out cry against political marginalisation particularly among minority ethnic groups in the state.

He blamed President Buhari’s handling of herdsmen killings in the country, and suggested that for there to be peace the Federal Government must deport the herdsmen who, he says, have illegally invaded the country.

“I believe that the herdsmen who are carrying out the killings in most parts of the country are not Nigerians; they are here to fulfill a mission of land grabbing from the locals. These Fulani are grazing on grave yards and other forbidding areas,” Jang said.