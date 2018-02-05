The South Africa chapter of Peoples Democratic Party on Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecutes those behind the killings and destruction of property in some parts of the country.

The Chairman, Ekos Akpokabayen, told the News Agency of Nigeria on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the chapter was worried about the incessant killings and wanton destructions of property.

Akpokabayen said: “The Peoples Democratic Party South Africa chapter is deeply concerned about the incessant killings and destruction of property in the country by the Fulani herdsmen.

“We pray for a peaceful co-existence in Nigeria. All over the world, peace, love, truth, sincerity, and transparency remain the panacea for progress and prosperity of a nation.’’

He urged the Federal Government to ensure tight border control to check the influx of herdsmen into the country, adding that in the past, Nigerians co-existed with herdsmen in various communities.

He expressed worry over the heinous acts against humanity and its effect in the country.

He said: “The Nigerian elite should start asking questions now; a situation where human lives are being taken without any more regards to the sacredness of life itself must be stopped forthwith.

“The government in power should measure up fast in containing this ugly menace, especially now that it is rapidly spreading to every part of the country.’’

Akpokabayen suggested that the military should be used to defend the nation’s borders against external militia or terrorist groups.

He said: “I pray Mr. President to rise up to the occasion to restore the trust and dignity of the larger Nigerian citizens who have been subjected to living in fear in their own ancestral homes.

“Let it end now, fish out these people and get them to pay for all their atrocious acts against our people and tighten up our very porous borders with immediate effect.

“Get the military to defend our territorial integrity as they are saddled to do by the laws of our land, we are now a besieged nation by external militia/terrorist groups.’’