A former governor of Plateau State and the senator representing Plateau North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has urged the federal government to be courageous enough to send killer Fulani herdsmen out of Nigeria, adding that: “Each country must be ready to accommodate its herdsmen without using ECOWAS free movement to start throwing their own problems to our country. That is unacceptable!”

Jang, who noted this during an interview with journalists in Jos Monday, expressed worries over the unabated killings in Plateau and other states across Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt.

He said: “Government has to take some drastic actions. These people are not Nigerians; they are coming from somewhere. I am now over 70 years, and I didn’t see these kinds of Fulani herdsmen when I was growing up. The Nigerian herdsmen I used to know carried sticks to control their cows, not sophisticated guns, killing people at will.

“So, I believe that these people are not really herdsmen; they are coming to accomplish a purpose; which is to try to occupy lands. And unfortunately, the present administration doesn’t seem to be up and doing about it, and it gives me a lot of suspicion.

“We used to have a way of settling our differences with the Fulani men that lived amongst us in the past without even going to court. But these ones that are carrying guns and killing people should never be allowed to be part of Nigeria. They should be sent back to where they came from.”