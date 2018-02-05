A member of the house of representatives, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of attempting to heat up the polity.

He said the former president is trying to deceive Nigerians with his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Agbonayinma, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, who represents Egor/Ikpoba-okha constituency in Edo state, said this while speaking on a Channels TV programme on Monday.

In the said letter, Obasanjo accused the Buhari administration of “failing” Nigerians.

He also asked the president to shun the idea of seeking re-election in office.

But Agbonayinma dismissed Obasanjo’s letter as “mischievous”.

He said the former president is intentionally trying to heat up the polity “when he had all the avenues with which he can talk to Buhari”.

“Let us not play to the gallery, Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari is a menace,” he said.

“That is because he has no moral justification whatsoever to write such letter. He himself contributed to the problem we are facing today.

“He is playing politics of destruction rather than putting the interest of Nigerians at the front burner.

“Looking at Obasanjo, an elder statesman of that nature, trying to heat up the system. I would have expected the former president to visit President Buhari. He has all the avenues and means to reach Mr. President.

“As a former president and also a former head of state, all of them are working together for the interest of this country. But what do you see? The former president is playing politics of deceit.”

Agbonayinma also said while Obasanjo has the right to his opinion, “he was not the right person to have issued such statement.”

The lawmaker added that “his opinion should not be such that will destroy this country.”

“He was the president of this country and had the opportunity to redeem and put this country in the right perspective. For him to now start using pull-him-down syndrome, why would he be heating up the polity?” he added.

“Nigerians are watching; Nigerians are no longer fools. We are not fools.”