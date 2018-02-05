The Plateau State Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday announced the “indefinite suspension” of the local government election which was scheduled for February 17, 2018, citing “security reasons.”

But a source which preferred anonymity, alleged that the chairman of PLASIEC, Fabian Ari Ntung, took the decision because he was “under pressure to compromise standards.”

“The PLASIEC chairman had threatened to resign for three times because he refused to do the bidding of some interests in Plateau State. He means well for Plateau State but unfortunately, his hands are tied.

“Moreover, the commission is not being funded well. From the look of things, it does not appear that the LG polls in Plateau State will hold,” a senior official of the commission stated.

Ntung, who made the announcement during a press conference in Jos, said the commission “received security reports,” which culminated in the indefinite suspension.