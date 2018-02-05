A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, has said the recent letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration does not connote that his government has failed Nigerians.

Faparusi, who was a member of the seventh House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the party, stated that Obasanjo has committed no crime by his observations about Buhari’ government who he described as a performer that has succeeded in rebuilding the country’s image at the international level.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend while featuring on a media interactive programme tagged: ‘My Agenda’ organized by the Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, Obasanjo letter does not in any way confer a verdict of failure on President, saying as an elder statesman he was in best position to assess economy, security and other important issues as they affect the country under the present government.

He said, “Whether Chief Obasanjo writes to commend or condemn, I give Buhari a pass mark. He has rebuilt our image at the global level and every Nigerian now has respect of the people across the globe.

“Don’t forget that Nigeria now has $45b foreign reserve under Buhari , which was just $25b under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The PDP regime of Jonathan inherited over $60b foreign reserve but depleted it due to high corruption, and Buhari has started building it up now to stabilize the economy.

“So, there is no magic President Buhari can perform with the level of corruption perpetrated under Jonathan. He just has to re-strategise and rebuild and that is exactly what he was doing”, he said.

Speaking on the on the forthcoming July 14 governorship election in the state, he said the people of the southern senatorial district of the state were already feeling shortchanged in the power rotation and resolute to vote against any party that fail to pick its candidate from the area.