Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take firm action to stop to the killings by armed herdsmen.

The party stated this on Sunday night in a communique at the end of its National Working Committee, NWC, and Governor’s Forum meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

The communique was signed by the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, and PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State.

Hundreds of persons have been killed in many states across the country by suspected herdsmen prompting the federal government to set up a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to find lasting solutions to the clashes. The violence, mainly caused by grazing rights, has largely been between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities.

“The president must take responsibility on the protection of lives and property of Nigerians which is the most important of its responsibilities,” the PDP said.

The opposition party also said the federal government’s decision to set up a committee to address the killings is a “pretentious approach to a matter that requires firm action and leadership by the President in line with its oath of office to protect Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribe or political affiliation.”

On the call for restructuring of the country, the PDP said it has mandated its members in the National Assembly to immediately commence the process of initiating a bill to address issues bothering on restructuring as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is only paying lip service to the issue.

It also urged the president to direct the EFCC to always adhere to the rule of law by obeying court judgements and orders.

The party alleged that massive corruption is going on in the management of fuel subsidy despite the federal government’s claim that it has stopped subsidy on petrol.

“Billions of naira are deducted monthly at federation accounts allocation committee (FAAC) meetings’’ the PDP claimed.

The party also voiced its opposition to the plan to withdraw $1 billion from the excess crude account by the federal government to fight insurgency in the country.

“We want to state unequivocally that neither the Governor’s Forum nor the Federal Executive Council has the power of appropriation of Federated Accounts, as such powers reside with the national and state assemblies,” the PDP said

While commending its members for their unalloyed support, the leadership of the party said it is prepared for the 2019 elections and will ensure that all Nigerians aspiring to elective offices are free to contest on the platform of the PDP.

“We want to assure that no established organ of the party is allowed to align with any presidential aspirant,” the party added.