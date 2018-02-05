The Jigawa state government has discredited reports disseminated from an online media that the state Governor had held a political meeting with APC executives and party’s stakeholders in Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bello Zaki, the Special Adviser on Media to Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar‎. He said the report is false and ‎mischievous.

Bello Zaki explained that the government had indeed held a meeting of the elders and other stakeholders from the state under the auspices of, ‘Jigawa Forum’ to deliberate on the way forward for the state.

He said that the forum which comprises businessmen, farmers, artisans, politicians, military and paramilitary officers retired and active ones regularly meets to ‎discuss issues affecting the development of the state where everyone’s input is noted and effectively utilised.

According to the statement, the publication was not only mischievously crafted but was aimed at misleading the public as it did not truly capture the true essence of the meeting.

He also called on the general public to ignore this and any future attempt to disparage the office of The Governor using cheap and unimaginative media distortion.