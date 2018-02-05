Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has set a tentative timetable to guide the new Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, in the conduct of local government elections amidst litigations on the state of councils in the state.

Wike, while swearing six new members of RSIEC in Port Harcourt, weekend, said if the commission issues notice for elections in February, elections could hold first week of May, setting the stage for elected councils’ inauguration by May 25, 2018.

The amended RSIEC law, he noted, stipulates 90 days notice before the conduct of elections, recommending that RSIEC should commence the process for the conduct of councill elections as soon as possible.

“Yes, we are in court, whatever the outcome will be, by May 25, 2018, the issues would have been resolved. The tenure would have lapsed by May 25, 2018,” he said.

Charging the new body on credibility and commitment, Wike challenged members to, “Show Nigerians that you can conduct credible elections into council offices.”

He assured of release of funds for the conduct of council polls as appropriated by the state House of Assembly, vowing never to interfere in the workings of RSIEC.