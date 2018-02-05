Plans are ongoing for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) led by Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) to merge and join forces in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

While the Obasanjo-led CNM is peopled by mostly politicians and elder statesmen, the NIM on its part is filled with technocrats, rights activists, and other Nigerians who share the same ideology on how to move the country forward.

Findings reveal that both believe that it is time to unite forces and form a coalition, a political third force that will rescue the country.

According to a credible source, who is involved in developments in both coalitions, though the CNM and NIM are two different entities now, the plan is for both to come together very soon.

He added that while Obasanjo would be using his connections to bring key politicians, former and serving political leaders and his loyalists to the CNM, Agbakoba on his part was in talks with members of the legal profession, technocrats, and civil rights activists to join the NIM.

The two groups would then team up to form a major third force which would play a crucial role in the 2019 presidential election.

According to an insider, “The two groups, NIM and CNM, is the brainchild of both Obasanjo and Agbakoba.

“There is no difference between the two. If you remember the exchange of letters between Obasanjo and Agbakoba, you will understand that the two groups are one and the same.

“While Obasanjo will focus on trying to sell the ideas to politicians, Agbakoba on his part will work towards bringing technocrats into the fold. The two will later coalesce into one”, he said.

Also speaking on the merger of the two groups, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on Sunday, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Chief Olisa Agbakoba were desperate for political power in 2019, but noted that both had no political base to realise their dream.

Sagay said the duo was united for the sole purpose of getting power from President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

“I see the Coalition for Nigeria Movement, led by Obasanjo, and the Nigerian Intervention Movement, led by Agbakoba, as working together for just one purpose, which is desperation for power.

“These are people who are desperate for power but have no political base at all. They think being elitist can make any impact in Nigeria.

“I think they are just desperate to be noticed and relevant and that is why they have decided to form this coalition,” he said.

Earlier on July 20, 2017, Agbakoba had written a letter to Obasanjo in which he frowned at the quality of leadership in Nigeria and called on the older generation to hand over power to the youths.

He appealed to Obasanjo to help Nigeria discover its own “Macron and Trudeau,” recalling that the “modern history of Nigeria was shaped by young people,” referring to Obasanjo, Azikiwe, and Awolowo.

Agbakoba had noted that Nigeria was afflicted with the “crop of leadership that have outlived usefulness and effectiveness as a result of old age,” citing the works of the late Prof. Chinua Achebe, which blamed the situation of Nigeria on leadership.

“It beggars belief that there is no culture among our political elite to encourage younger people with new ideas to aspire to positions of leadership, in particular the office of the president,” Agbakoba stated in the letter.

“Your Excellency was 39 years when you became head of state.

“Zik was 40 when he founded the NCNC. Awolowo was 43 when he became Premier of Western Region.

“Ahmadu Bello was 40 when he co-founded the NPC. Ojukwu and Gowon were in their 30s when they took centre stage in Nigerian politics.

“It seems to me a great contradiction that after a young vibrant set of leaders got Nigeria off the ground in the early 60s, Nigeria has steadily descended into chaos and is probably now ranked as one of the most ungovernable countries in the world,” Agbakoba added.

In his response to Agbakoba, Obasanjo had admonished him to stop sitting on the fence and lamenting on the decay in the system.

While urging Agbakoba to take up elective position, he also promised to personally mentor and guide him if he would “step forward and develop a mobilisation framework that seeks to rearrange Nigeria.”