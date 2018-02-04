The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), still remain the best party that Nigerians would vote in 2019 considering the laudable achievements of the party in the last two and half years.

Balarabe-Abdullahi, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Lafia, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on Tuesday, to commission some projects embarked upon by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The Speaker noted that the Nigeria future is assured with APC led government of President Buhari and Gov. Almakura administration for embarking on projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“We the entire members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly are welcoming and proud of the President Buhari visit to the state, his visit is timely and purposeful because we have lots of projects to be commissioned.

“Every body in the state have seen what the government of Gov. Al-makura has done since its inception especially in the area of education, agricultural, economic, health, judicial, commercial sector among others which impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“It is in view of this that, I want to call for prayers and support for the president, Gov. Al-Makura and other leaders to enable them succeed” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi expressed joy with the quality of many developmental projects so far carried out in both urban and rural areas of the state by Gov. Al-Makura, adding that the projects to be commissioned are few out of the many executed across the state.

He described the Lafia Comprehensive Special School, as the first ever in the history of the country, that a school of such nature would be commissioned by the president to cater for the future and educational needs of the physically challenged in the society.

The Speaker also advised the President to remain focused and committed not to be distracted by the activities of some people who do not wish the country well.

Balarabe- Abdullahi, underscored the achievements recorded by President Buhari, especially in the areas of security, corruption, youth empowerment and agriculture among others and called for its sustenance.

He further used the medium to assure Gov. Almakura, of the assembly commitment to continue to partner with the executive in order to deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to the electorates.

The Speaker urged the people of the state and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, shun negative tendencies and to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.